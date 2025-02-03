SmartAir Boost XL

From the creators of the original SmartAir BOOST comes the larger, faster BOOST XL! It’s the patent-pending and portable multi-fan heat circulator designed to reduce energy wastage and save you money. This energy efficient system improves the circulation of warm air, heating your living space faster and more efficiently. And the SmartAir BOOST XL can heat your room twice as fast as the original BOOST. The SmartAir BOOST family is designed to improve heat circulation to speed up room warm up times so your thermostat switches your heating off quicker, saving you money. Twice the size, twice the speed: SmartAir BOOST XL can heat up your room twice as fast as the original SmartAir BOOST. Save money year after year. Cut your heating bills: circulate heat at living height, not ceiling height so your therostat switches off quicker and saves you money. Redirect warm air from your radiators: rather than letting all your heat rise to slowly heat your room from the ceiling down, SmartAir BOOST XL redirects rising heat from the radiator and accelerates it forward, boosting and improving the heat distribution more effectively. The original – with patent-pending engineered design: energy efficient, axiel fans drive your radiator’s heat through sealed air conducting funnels into your room where you want and need it. Use either Manual mode for control or Automatic mode for maximum efficiency: easily change between the two modes with the flip of a switch. Intelligent heat sensor ensures you’re only driving warm air into your room: in Automatic mode when your radiator’s surface heats to 33°C SmartAir BOOST will spring into action, redirecting warm air into your room. When your radiator cools down to under 33°C the Boost will turn off so it’s never driving cold air into your room. Costs less than a penny to run for an hour: SmartAir BOOST XL is so efficient it costs less than half a penny an hour to run.* Use either corded or cordless for complete versatility: you can run directly SmartAir BOOST XL off mains power or charge the built-in power bank for up to fourteen continuous hours of use. Helps dry your clothes faster by directing warm air right onto your clothes airer. No installation required: simply place it on your radiator, no need for a plumber or electrician. Lightweight and portable: take SmartAir BOOST XL with you from your home office in the day to the living room in the evening to your bedroom at night. Features intelligent auto-shut off safety system: if your radiator gets too hot and reaches 70°C then SmartAir BOOST XL will turn itself off until your radiator cools to 65°C. Discreet, modern design: fits into any room. You're in control: choose between high and low fan speeds, charge on the radiator or keep it cordless, go manual or automatic. The choice is yours. Fits virtually any radiator including: Double Convector Tubular Double Tubular Single Cast Iron Style Thanks to the included Stability Feet it even works on Single Convector radiators. Easy-read LED digital display: tells you which fan speed you are using, High or Low, then cycles to the percentage battery life remaining and then to the surface temperature of your radiator. *calculated using Ofgem UK price cap per kWh as of October 2022.

Sold by High Street TV (Nutribullet) (High Street TV (Group) Ltd)