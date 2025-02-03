SmartAir Boost

The SmartAir BOOST is the original. Give your heating a boost and save money year after year! Feel warmer quicker with the original, energy-saving SmartAir BOOST. The patent-pending, portable, heat circulator that re-directs the heat from your radiator into the room where you are, rather than into the walls or out the window! It’s the patent-pending, compact, and portable multi-fan heat circulator designed to reduce energy wastage and save you money. This energy-efficient system improves the circulation of warm air, heating your living space faster and more efficiently. SmartAir BOOST is designed to improve heat circulation to speed up room warm-up times so your thermostat switches your heating off quicker, saving you money. Cut your heating bills: circulate heat at living height, not ceiling height so your thermostat switches off quicker and saves you money. Save money year after year. Costs less than a penny to run for an hour: SmartAir BOOST is so efficient it costs less than half a penny an hour to run.* Redirect warm air from your radiators: rather than letting all your heat rise to slowly heat your room from the ceiling down, SmartAir Boost redirects rising heat from the radiator and accelerates it forward, boosting and improving the heat distribution more effectively. Patent-pending engineered design: four energy-efficient, axiel fans drive your radiator’s heat through sealed air-conducting funnels into your room where you want and need it. Use either Manual mode for control or Automatic mode for maximum efficiency: easily change between the two modes with the flip of a switch. Use either corded or cordless for complete versatility: you can run directly SmartAir BOOST off mains power or charge the built-in power bank for up to fourteen continuous hours of use. Helps dry your clothes faster by directing warm air right onto your clothes airer. No installation is required: simply place it on your radiator, no need for a plumber or electrician. Features intelligent auto-shut-off safety system: if your radiator gets too hot and reaches 70°C then SmartAir Boost will turn itself off until your radiator cools to 65°C. Over 5,000 sold! Lightweight and portable: take SmartAir BOOST with you from your home office in the day to the living room in the evening to your bedroom at night. Discreet, modern design: fits into any room. Engineered to be 41cm long to efficiently heat your whole room fast: SmartAir BOOST allows some heat to rise to heat the room from the top down while keeping the warm air it pushes into your room where you want it: around you and your family. You're in control: choose between high and low fan speeds, charge it while on the radiator or keep it cordless, go manual or automatic. The choice is yours. Fits virtually any radiator including: Double Convector Tubular Double Tubular Single Cast Iron Style Thanks to the included Stability Feet it even works on Single Convector radiators. Easy-read LED digital display: tells you which fan speed you are using, High or Low, then cycles to the percentage battery life remaining and then to the surface temperature of your radiator. *calculated using Ofgem UK price cap per kWh as of October 2022.

