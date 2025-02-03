nutribullet Flip

The most powerful Portable blender in the market, the Flip redefines portable blending. The premium, full sized, insulated, stainless-steel Travel Cup keeps your drinks cold for up to 24 hours A unique combination portable blender and insulated tumbler, the Flip features a hybrid blade and lid that lets you blend and sip without any disassembly required. Fill, flip, blend and sip with nutribullet Flip! Its 11.1V USB-C-charged battery is 50% more powerful* than most portable blenders on the market, powering a high-torque motor built to handle your favourite frozen ingredients. Plus, its premium, double-walled, stainless-steel cup keeps contents cold up to 24 hours, making it the perfect companion for road trips, gym sessions, and other thrilling adventures. Leakproof flip and sip lid: Flip’s unique hybrid lid is made for on-the-go sipping without leaking or spilling. Fast Rechargeable battery: A USB-C charging port juices your battery fast! From zero to full in an hour! Long Lasting Rechargeable battery: 15 blends in one charge! Premium portability: with the incredibly powerful motor, specially designed nutribullet blade, a leakproof lid and double-walled insulated cup, nutribullet Flip is the ultimate in portable blending. Insulated: The stainless-steel tumbler keeps blends cold up to 24 hours. Rinse and repeat: with a simple twist the hybrid blade and lid separate from the insulated cup for easy cleaning. Sippable snack control: if you’re looking to reduce snacking and replace it with healthy smoothies, Flip is the portable solution! Blend ice, frozen fruit and nuts: with 120 watts of power, you can blend it all! *Compared to a 2-cell 7.4V portable blender.

The nutribullet difference: Our special 4-point stainless steel nutrient extractor blade together with the powerful 120W motor smooths out frozen fruit, crushes ice and creates velvety protein drinks. On-demand, on-the-go nutrition – whenever and wherever you go: Flip goes with you. Take it to the gym, the office, the park, on a walk or you can even take it while you’re travelling! With its travel-friendly size and carry handle, the Flip is always down for an adventure. Powerful: Packed with an 11.1V high-torque motor, it’s the most powerful portable blender on the market. It’s capable of blending ice, frozen fruits, and other fresh ingredients other portable blenders can’t.

