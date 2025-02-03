Quest 36569 Espresso Coffee Machine With Milk Frother

Make quality, Barista-style coffee in the comfort of your own home with this charming Retro Style Coffee Machine. It's designed with various charismatic touches such as a steam control dial, a compact cup storage area, and a classic style thermometer. The coffee maker's water tank holds up to 1.2 litres, so you can make several cups at once, and its base features a removable drip tray to control spillage. The machine is suitable for use with ground coffee beans and the traditional milk frother allows you to make espressos, cappuccinos, lattes, or flat whites in no time. The steam pressure control lets you create your froth exactly how you like it. You can also add ice to create your favourite iced coffees. The coffee machine includes a 1.2L detachable transparent tank for easy refills. You can add enough water to make 4/5 drinks at once which is ideal for when entertaining guests. The removable drip tray means it is easy to keep clean and there’s even space on top of the machine to store 4 espresso cups. Once the steam is ready to use, an indicator will come on so you know you can start frothing your milk or coffee. The temperature indicator will turn on once the coffee has reached a suitable temperature, so you can avoid burning your coffee.

Sold by Benross Marketing Ltd