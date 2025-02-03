Marketplace.
image 1 of VonShef Parisian Cocktail Shaker 550ml Silver 6pc Set

VonShef Parisian Cocktail Shaker 550ml Silver 6pc Set

No ratings yet

Write a review

£19.99

£19.99/each

Sold and sent by VonHaus

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

VonShef Parisian Cocktail Shaker 550ml Silver 6pc Set
Whether you're a budding bartender or master mixer, bring the bar to your home with the VonShef cocktail kit. The luxe brushed silver design will have you feeling like you're in a swanky cocktail bar, shaking up tipples that transport you. Packaged in a sleek gift box, give the gift of mixology.Included in the cocktail shaker set you'll find a 550ml shaker, Hawthorne strainer, muddler, double jigger, pourer, and bar spoon. All components are specially selected to help you create all your favourites; shaken or stirred, long or short. Crush any herbs with the muddler, measure out the perfect amounts using the pourer and double 25/50ml jigger, stir together with the long-handled bar spoon, and give it all a good old shake. Finally, use the strainer to serve up cocktail bar-worthy tipples.
Featuring an elegant brushed silver finishUnbox and get shaking with a 550ml Parisian shakerIncludes strainer, muddler, double spoon & more
Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)

View all Glassware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here