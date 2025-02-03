VonShef Parisian Cocktail Shaker 550ml Silver 6pc Set

Whether you're a budding bartender or master mixer, bring the bar to your home with the VonShef cocktail kit. The luxe brushed silver design will have you feeling like you're in a swanky cocktail bar, shaking up tipples that transport you. Packaged in a sleek gift box, give the gift of mixology. Included in the cocktail shaker set you'll find a 550ml shaker, Hawthorne strainer, muddler, double jigger, pourer, and bar spoon. All components are specially selected to help you create all your favourites; shaken or stirred, long or short. Crush any herbs with the muddler, measure out the perfect amounts using the pourer and double 25/50ml jigger, stir together with the long-handled bar spoon, and give it all a good old shake. Finally, use the strainer to serve up cocktail bar-worthy tipples.

Featuring an elegant brushed silver finish Unbox and get shaking with a 550ml Parisian shaker Includes strainer, muddler, double spoon & more

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)