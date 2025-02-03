VonShef Microwave Covers for Food, Set of 5 Food Covers, Dishwasher Safe

Warm your food without making a mess of your microwave with this VonShef 5 piece Microwave Food Cover Set.

Clear plastic lids allow you to keep an eye on your food as it’s cooking, and can also be used to simply cover dishes.

Air vents prevent a build- up of steam and pressure, whilst an easy grip handle allows you to remove the cover without the risk of scolding yourself.

Covers come in a range of sizes to fit over most household plate sizes: 11.5cm, 14.5cm, 17cm, 20cm 22.5 cm, and nest together for space-saving storage.

Anti-stain.

Dishwasher safe.