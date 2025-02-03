Marketplace.
image 1 of VonShef Matte Black Utensil Holder, Kitchen Organiser for Kitchen Accessories

VonShef Matte Black Utensil Holder, Kitchen Organiser for Kitchen Accessories

No ratings yet

Write a review

£9.99

£9.99/each

Sold and sent by VonHaus

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

VonShef Matte Black Utensil Holder, Kitchen Organiser for Kitchen Accessories
VonShef Matte Black Utensil HolderAn untidy kitchen is officially off the menu.Combining style and practicality, this utensil holder will keep your kitchen worktop tidy and organised by neatly storing away your kitchen accessories. It’s ideal for long and short-handled utensils, from wooden spoons and potato mashers to hand whisks and spatulas.Packed with features:Utensil organisation.Keep utensils stored and easily accessible.Powder coated stainless-steel.Modern, durable and easy to clean.Generous capacity.13cm diameter will accommodate a range of utensils.
Contemporary matte black finish and silver rimLarge capacity measuring H17 x D13cmConstructed from easy-clean stainless steel
Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here