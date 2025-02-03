VonShef 20Pc Mixing Bowl Set, Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls with Lids

VonShef 20pc Mixing Bowl Set with Lids, Measures & More Upgrade your baking essentials today. Upgrade your culinary creations with the VonShef 12pc stainless steel mixing bowl set. Comprising of three mixing bowls with lids, four measuring cups, four measuring spoons, four smaller prep bowls, and a large bowl with strainer, we've got all your measuring, prepping, and baking needs covered. Stainless Steel Nesting Bowls | Mixing Bowls for Baking, Prepping & Measuring Constructed from high quality stainless steel with a sleek shiny finish, this set will take you from casual cook to star baker in style. Whether you're prepping a brownie batter or straining ingredients for dinner, we've got what you need. Ranging from 200ml to 2400ml, pick the perfect bowl for the task at hand and achieve precision with the measuring tools. Thanks to the airtight BPA-free lids, you can safely store food in your fridge or freezer – perfect for prepping ahead or saving leftovers. Airtight LDPE Lids Kitchen prep made easy: simply prep and forget. The BPA-free lids keep all your prepped foods chemical-free, and your fridge odour-free. Space Saving Storage De-clutter and free up valuable cupboard space. Storing your stainless steel bowl set is easy; simply nest the bowls inside each other. 20pc Set: All You Need Perfect for measuring, prepping, baking, and more. Includes 3 lidded bowls, 4 prep bowls, 4 measuring spoons and cups, a large bowl, and a strainer. Food Safe Stainless Steel Non-toxic, non-reactive kitchen prep. Whip up a storm for the family without the risk of any nasty chemicals seeping into your food. Durable Construction Dishwasher, freezer, and mixer safe. Store your food safely in the freezer (down to 10°C), before enjoying a simple, low-effort clean-up.

20Pc set includes everything to prepare fresh food Made from non-toxic stainless steel & BPA-Free Lids Dishwasher & freezer safe

