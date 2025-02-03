Marketplace.
VonShef 10Pc Kitchen Utensils Set, Utensil Pot with 9 Utensils

VonShef Kitchen Starter Set with Dishwasher Safe DesignUpgrade your kitchen essentials today.Arm your kitchen with an arsenal fit for any recipe with the VonShef kitchen utensil set. Comprising of a ladle, slotted turner, spaghetti server, tongs, masher, whisk, slotted spoon, skimmer spoon, basting spoon, and chic utensil pot, this set brings functionality as well as style to your kitchen.10pc Cooking Utensil Set | Non-Toxic Stainless Steel ConstructionOur stainless steel cooking utensils offer both quantity and premium quality, thanks to their durable non-toxic properties. Store the whole set in the round storage caddy, which keeps your utensils organised in one place whilst reducing countertop clutter. All components (except the tongs) also include a hanging hook for easy-access storage, so you can organise your kitchen your way. Whether you're after student kitchen essentials or adding to an existing set of utensils, we've got you covered.10pc Set: All You NeedFrom prepping and flipping to serving up a feast.Slotted turner, ladle, pasta server, tongs, masher, whisk, three spoons (slotted, skimmer, basting).Space Saving OrganisationThe ultimate kitchen utensils set with holder.With a diameter of 12.7cm, the round holder provides a streamlined home for your new utensils set.Durable Stainless SteelNon-toxic, non-reactive kitchen prep.Whip up a storm for the family without the risk of any nasty chemicals seeping into your food.Dishwasher Safe DesignMinimising the dreaded post-feast clean-up.Say goodbye to endless scrubbing and scraping; just pop all the cooking utensils in the dishwasher.
Includes 4 spoons: slotted, skimmer, baster, ladleServe with the slotted server, pasta server, tongsPrep your food with the masher and whisk
