Marketplace.
image 1 of VonHaus Teal Carry On Suitcase with 4 Spinner Wheels

VonHaus Teal Carry On Suitcase with 4 Spinner Wheels

No ratings yet

Write a review
Product data sheet

£29.99

£29.99/each

Sold and sent by VonHaus

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

VonHaus Teal Carry On Suitcase with 4 Spinner Wheels
Whether you’re treating yourself to a well-earned mini break, visiting old friends, or on a long-awaited family holiday, travel in secure style with the VonHaus teal cabin case. Complete with a lightweight ABS plastic hard shell and combination lock each, you can relax and enjoy your journeys. We're all guilty of overpacking our case from time to time, but don't panic! When you have a heavy load, simply extend the holdall’s telescopic handle for effortless manoeuvring, made even easier by the four 360° spinner castor wheels. What's more, it's designed to fit most standard airline carry on regulations, so you can say goodbye to pre-flight dread and confusion and be confident that you won’t be turned away! Just make sure to check the dimensions against your specific airline’s rules.
Made from durable & lightweight ABS hard plastic4 360° silent spinner wheels for smooth travellingA 3-digit combination lock built into the case
Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)

View all Luggage & Travel

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here