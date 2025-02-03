VonHaus Teal Carry On Suitcase with 4 Spinner Wheels

Whether you’re treating yourself to a well-earned mini break, visiting old friends, or on a long-awaited family holiday, travel in secure style with the VonHaus teal cabin case. Complete with a lightweight ABS plastic hard shell and combination lock each, you can relax and enjoy your journeys. We're all guilty of overpacking our case from time to time, but don't panic! When you have a heavy load, simply extend the holdall’s telescopic handle for effortless manoeuvring, made even easier by the four 360° spinner castor wheels. What's more, it's designed to fit most standard airline carry on regulations, so you can say goodbye to pre-flight dread and confusion and be confident that you won’t be turned away! Just make sure to check the dimensions against your specific airline’s rules.

Made from durable & lightweight ABS hard plastic 4 360° silent spinner wheels for smooth travelling A 3-digit combination lock built into the case

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)