VonShef Insulated Jug, 2L Vacuum Double-Walled Thermal Carafe

VonShef 2L Stainless Steel Vacuum Jug Keep every drink at just the right temperature with a little help from the VonShef 2L Vacuum Insulated Pot. Constructed from strong double walled high grade stainless steel with a wide base for stability, the pot can insulate a wide range of liquids including tea, coffee, water, hot and cold milk, juice, hot chocolate and gravy. Locks in Heat Vacuum insulation technology with release button not only locks in heat and cold, but also flavour and freshness. Simply press down on the red release button to start pouring then release to re-seal the jug. Easy grip stay cool handle offers convenient one handed use – and it’s simple to fill, drain and dry. Large Capacity Generous 2 litre capacity - perfect for use in the home, meetings, functions and catering use. Elegant brushed finish is complemented by non-BPA lid and handle for ultra-safe food and drink consumption.

Double-wall insulation keeps water hot for hours Large 2L capacity perfect for hosting guests Stay cool handle and safety release button

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)