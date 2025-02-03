Marketplace.
VonShef Melamine Dinnerware Set, 16Pc Marble Print Dinner Set

VonShef Camping Dinner Set for 4 | Faux Marble EffectLuxury dining with an al fresco twist.From picnics in the park to caravanning across the country, the VonShef 16pc dinner set is your one-stop ticket to luxury dining. The marble effect brings an air of sophistication to any al fresco occasion. Whether you're treating yourself or a loved one, the gift box makes this the perfect present.Whether you're a seasoned garden party host or a proud motorhome owner, elevate your al fresco dining today. Consisting of four 10" dinner plates, four 8" dessert plates, four 6" bowls, and four 330ml tumblers, lay out a feast to keep the whole family happy. Big on quality as well as quantity, the durable melamine construction ensures season after season of hardwearing use. As for every host’s favourite part: once done, the whole set can be popped in the dishwasher or effortlessly wiped down.Neutral ColourwayShowcase all your al fresco arrays in style.Take pride in presenting a tempting spread of all your favourite nibbles, fruits, and sweet treats.Complete 16 Piece SetUpgraded al fresco dining for the whole family.The set includes four 10" dinner plates, four 8" side plates, four 6" bowls, and four 330ml cups.Compact & PortablePerfect for beach trips and camping holidays.Featuring a lightweight and stackable design, easily store the plate set in small caravan cupboards.Luxury Marble EffectAdd a touch of elegance to your dining experience.Timelessly on-trend, the gorgeous marble effect design will upgrade any dining set-up in an instant.Dishwasher Safe DesignEnjoy a hassle-free post-party clean-up.Thanks to the slimline shape, you can easily pop the plates, bowls, and cups in the dishwasher.
4 x plates, side plates, bowls & 330ml tumblersHardwearing, lightweight, and scratch-resistantSophistication of marble sets but family-friendly
