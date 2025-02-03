VonShef Melamine Dinnerware Set, 16Pc Marble Print Dinner Set

VonShef Camping Dinner Set for 4 | Faux Marble Effect Luxury dining with an al fresco twist. From picnics in the park to caravanning across the country, the VonShef 16pc dinner set is your one-stop ticket to luxury dining. The marble effect brings an air of sophistication to any al fresco occasion. Whether you're treating yourself or a loved one, the gift box makes this the perfect present. Whether you're a seasoned garden party host or a proud motorhome owner, elevate your al fresco dining today. Consisting of four 10" dinner plates, four 8" dessert plates, four 6" bowls, and four 330ml tumblers, lay out a feast to keep the whole family happy. Big on quality as well as quantity, the durable melamine construction ensures season after season of hardwearing use. As for every host’s favourite part: once done, the whole set can be popped in the dishwasher or effortlessly wiped down. Neutral Colourway Showcase all your al fresco arrays in style. Take pride in presenting a tempting spread of all your favourite nibbles, fruits, and sweet treats. Complete 16 Piece Set Upgraded al fresco dining for the whole family. The set includes four 10" dinner plates, four 8" side plates, four 6" bowls, and four 330ml cups. Compact & Portable Perfect for beach trips and camping holidays. Featuring a lightweight and stackable design, easily store the plate set in small caravan cupboards. Luxury Marble Effect Add a touch of elegance to your dining experience. Timelessly on-trend, the gorgeous marble effect design will upgrade any dining set-up in an instant. Dishwasher Safe Design Enjoy a hassle-free post-party clean-up. Thanks to the slimline shape, you can easily pop the plates, bowls, and cups in the dishwasher.

4 x plates, side plates, bowls & 330ml tumblers Hardwearing, lightweight, and scratch-resistant Sophistication of marble sets but family-friendly

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)