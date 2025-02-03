VonHaus Stove Fan with 3 Blades for Log Burners & Fireplaces

VonHaus 3 Blade Stove Fan with Carry Handle Get the most out of your stove heater and say goodbye to heat waste with the VonHaus log burner fan. Sitting in front of a crackling wood burner is enough to keep anyone content, but have you ever thought about the heat emitted above? Transform this into extra warmth and make your fuel go further. Aluminium Fan for Wood Burning Stove | Self-Powered Log Burner Accessories Wood burner fans are the perfect addition to any cosy living room, making them that bit more snug. Our fireplace fan features 3 aluminium blades, which are heavy duty enough to create an air flow of 140 CFM yet lightweight enough to remain virtually silent at 25dB – it's a win-win. The best part? The self-powered design means all that’s needed is your stove's heat. Feel the warmth instantly; once the heat reaches just 50°C, the wood stove fan gets to work. Keep the heat up and your bills low. No Power Source Required Make your heater go further and make savings. Thanks to the thermoelectric module, this stove top fan is powered solely by the heat of your stove. Whisper Quiet Operation Create a comfortable, warm, and peaceful home. An ideal alternative to large plug-in heaters, this wood burner fan whirs quietly in the background. Lightweight & Portable Keep your whole house toasty with ease. Complete with a convenient carry handle, the fan weighs just 0.42kg. That's keeping warm, made easy! Even Heat Distribution Quickly and uniformly warm up your whole room. Your woodburner stove fan will start working at just 50°C, meaning no more cold spots to avoid! No Installation Required Simply place on a log burner, fireplace, or stove. Make sure you place the fan as far away from the flue pipe as possible, not directly in front of it.

For fireplaces, log burners or stove heaters Spins once the temperature reaches 50C Three large aluminium blades for maximum airflow

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)