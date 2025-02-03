VonShef Cast Iron Griddle Plate, Pre-Seasoned Non-Stick

Add the VonShef cast iron griddle to your kitchen repertoire and impress your guests with deliciously seared goods, whether it's a full English or steak dinner. Full flavour, low faff: the two side handles double up as storage hooks, so you can easily hang your grill plate in between fried feasts. From mid-morning fry-ups to sit-down evening feasts, level up mealtimes with this versatile griddle pan. Use the flat grill plate to cook pancakes, eggs, and bacon, and the ridged griddle to stamp that mouthwatering striped finish on your chicken, fish, and veg skewers. Providing more than just aesthetic presentation, the ridges also allow for efficient excess oil drainage. The deep side grooves keep all oil run-off contained until poured away, so you can sear, sizzle, and sauté without a mess.

Can be used on hobs, on BBQs and in the oven Ultra-tough cast iron construction The griddle has one ridged side and one flat

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)