VonShef 6 Cup Cafetiere, 800ml Stainless Steel French Press with Spoon/Bag Clip

Revolutionise your at-home coffee breaks with the VonShef French press coffee maker, bringing that rich, freshly-brewed taste straight to your kitchen. From different coffee blends and roasts to steeping times and brew strength, personalise every sip to your taste and start your days the right way. Say hello to your new coffee companion, featuring a robust stainless steel construction that’s both smash-proof and double-wall insulated. Built to meet your caffeine cravings day-in-day-out, this coffee plunger is simple to use. Measure and stir the perfect amount using the 2-in-1 measuring spoon/sealing clip, before clipping the bag shut to retain that fresh, full-bodied flavour. Once you’ve had your coffee fix, pop the coffee cafetiere in the dishwasher to maintain its sleek brushed exterior.

Double -wall insulated: Keep coffee hot for longer Ready in just 4 minutes: Scoop, add water, filter. 6 cup capacity: ideal for long-awaited catch ups

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)