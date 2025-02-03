Marketplace.
image 1 of VonShef 6 Cup Cafetiere, 800ml Stainless Steel French Press with Spoon/Bag Clip

VonShef 6 Cup Cafetiere, 800ml Stainless Steel French Press with Spoon/Bag Clip

No ratings yet

Write a review

£22.99

£22.99/each

Sold and sent by VonHaus

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

VonShef 6 Cup Cafetiere, 800ml Stainless Steel French Press with Spoon/Bag Clip
Revolutionise your at-home coffee breaks with the VonShef French press coffee maker, bringing that rich, freshly-brewed taste straight to your kitchen. From different coffee blends and roasts to steeping times and brew strength, personalise every sip to your taste and start your days the right way.Say hello to your new coffee companion, featuring a robust stainless steel construction that’s both smash-proof and double-wall insulated. Built to meet your caffeine cravings day-in-day-out, this coffee plunger is simple to use. Measure and stir the perfect amount using the 2-in-1 measuring spoon/sealing clip, before clipping the bag shut to retain that fresh, full-bodied flavour. Once you’ve had your coffee fix, pop the coffee cafetiere in the dishwasher to maintain its sleek brushed exterior.
Double -wall insulated: Keep coffee hot for longerReady in just 4 minutes: Scoop, add water, filter.6 cup capacity: ideal for long-awaited catch ups
Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)

View all Tableware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here