VonShef Black Bread Bin with Bamboo Lid, Large 2-Loaf Bread Bin

VonShef Matte Black Bread Bin The only bread bin you knead. Combining style and practicality, this bread bin will not only keep your bread fresher and tasty for longer, but the sophisticated matte black finish ensures it’ll look great on your kitchen countertop too. Packed with features: 2-in-1 bamboo lid. Doubles as a handy cutting board. Powder-coated stainless steel. Modern, durable & easy to clean. Generous capacity. Store your bread, pastries or cakes.

