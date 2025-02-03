VonHaus Ultra-Slim TV Wall Bracket for 60-120" Screens, 120kg Capacity

Tired of straining your neck to get a good view of the TV? With the VonHaus TV bracket, you can position your screen on the wall to best suit your space. Complete with all the screws and components needed for a smooth set up, say goodbye to hefty TV stands and achieve that sleek aesthetic with ease! Upgrade your TV set up with this wall mount TV bracket, constructed from cold rolled steel for unrivalled durability. With a heavy duty 120kg capacity, you can sit back, relax, and comfortably enjoy your favourite TV series. Strong yet slimline, the fixed wall bracket holds your TV 35mm from the wall – the ultimate space-saving solution to reduce living room clutter and free up floor space. Compatible with an impressive range of VESA sizes from 50x50 to 900x600, this TV bracket can hold any TV.

Low profile slim design just 35mm from the wall VESA Sizing - Min 50x50, Max 900x600mm Constructed from heavy gauge alloy steel

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)