VonShef Electric White Coffee & Spice Grinder 150W

Electric coffee grinders are a must-have in every coffee-lover's home. The VonShef coffee blender features stainless steel blades, making light work of all your coffee grinding needs. Nothing beats that authentic taste of freshly ground beans; upgrade your day-to-day coffee routine today. Designed for more than just coffee, the 150W motor makes this grinder machine perfect for a wide range of culinary needs – spices, nuts, and herbs. Simply fill up to 60g worth of your soon-to-be-ground goods, click the safety-lock lid into place, and grind using the straightforward one-button operation. Depending on the fineness or coarseness of the grind you're after, hold the button down for as long as you need. And don't worry, the transparent lid ensures perfect results, every time.

Grind coffee, herbs, beans and spices Hold the button down for a fine grind Finished in a matte white colourway

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)