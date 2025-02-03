BTFY Natural Wood Veneer Rattan Clothes Rail with 2 Drawers

Add a dash of natural bohemia to your bedroom with the BTFY clothing rack. Adorned by elegant gold effect handles, the charming rattan-fronted clothing storage is elevated by a touch of luxe. Both undeniably characterful and gorgeously dainty, level up your bedroom, hallway, or guest room. Standing atop ash wood legs, use the two storage drawers to keep your bedding, blankets, and extra clothing out of site, with the sturdy hanging rail displaying your everyday garms close to hand. Finished with a durable wood-effect veneer for a natural aesthetic, your clothes rack adds an inviting warmth to any room, striking a unique balance between minimalist Scandi design and shabby-chic detailing. Coordinate your bedroom furniture in charming, woven style with the BTFY Rattan range.

With intricate rattan weave detailing Features delicate brushed brass handles With a clothes hanging rail & two storage drawers

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)