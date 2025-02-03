Marketplace.
image 1 of Moka Pot Induction Adapter Plate for Stovetop Coffee Makers

Moka Pot Induction Adapter Plate for Stovetop Coffee Makers

Moka Pot Induction Adapter Plate for Stovetop Coffee Makers
VonShef Induction Plate Converter for All Hob TypesLevel up your coffee breaks today.Got a new induction hob? Don’t waste money on new kitchenware; shop the VonShef induction plate to make your tried-and-tested favourites induction-ready. The 13cm diameter is perfect for small pots, milk pans, kettles, and moka pots. Use the hanging hook to keep it close to hand, ready for use.Induction Plate for Moka Pot | Heat-Resistant Bakelite HandleThe high-quality three-layer construction boosts performance and longevity; the concentrated aluminium centre provides rapid heat distribution, whilst the two 430 stainless steel outer layers provide long-lasting protection. More than just an induction adapter plate, this heat diffuser is suitable for all hob types; use it on your gas hob to protect delicate cookware, eradicate uneven heat spots, and ensure precise cooking. All whilst handling safely thanks to the heat-resistant Bakelite handle!Universal Hob SuitabilityCompatible with all hob types, including gas.As well as induction, this plate ensures even heat distribution on gas, ceramic, and halogen hobs.Bakelite HandleComfortable, heat-resistant, and built to last.Even when you've got the hob on full heat, the Bakelite handle will remain cool and easy to use.Induction Plate AdapterEffortlessly transform your old kitchenware.The premium three-layer construction quickly and evenly transfers your hob's heat to the pan.Easy Clean DesignSleek wipe-down stainless steel finish.Simply wipe down with warm soapy water. Once done, keep it close to hand using the hanging hook.
Three-layer design ensures even heat distributionWorks with gas, electric, ceramic, and inductionEquipped with a heat-resistant Bakelite handle
