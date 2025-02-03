Beautify Two Tier Grey Velvet Jewellery Storage Box

Whether you know a jewellery lover who’s always losing earrings, or someone with a chaotic collection of charms, this jewellery box is a thoughtful gift. Plush and luxurious, it’s the perfect birthday, housewarming, Christmas or Mother’s Day gift. Although this box is suitable for all kinds of small items, it’s ideal for jewellery thanks to the soft lining. In a cool modern grey, the fabric will help to prevent any scratches and damage, making it perfect for those precious pieces. There’s also a rose gold clasp to keep your items more secure. The sleek structured box boasts a number of internal sections for maximum storage. The upper tray has a unique configuration, including an 8-row ring pad and 2 multi-purpose sections. The divided space is perfect for all kinds of jewellery, accessories, make up and cosmetics. Remove this tray to reveal concealed space beneath for even more precious possessions.

Finished in a velvet with a rose gold clasp 2 tiers with removable tray, ring pad & storage Soft grey velvet inner lining to prevent damage

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)