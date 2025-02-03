VonShef Enamel Roaster with Lid, Self-Basting, Non-Stick Steel Roasting Tin

A cut above the roast.

VonShef Enamel Self-Basting Roaster With Lid

Make your roast dinner even more special with this Enamel Self-Basting Roaster with Lid. Simply place your meat or veg inside the oval roaster, pop on the lid and enjoy tender, cooked meat or tasty vegetables.

Packed with features.

Dishwasher safe.

For easy post-roast cleaning.

Durable steel.

Hardwearing & resistant to stains, spills & discolouring.

Generous 38cm capacity.

Ideal for roasting meats and vegetables.

Self-basting lid.

The juices will collect in the dimpled lid and automatically baste the meat. It’ll also stop splatters, so your oven stays cleaner too.

Suitable for both gas and electric ovens up to 230°C, this roaster is also dishwasher and oven safe.