VonHaus Two 5 Tier Plastic Shelving Units for Garage

Strong and sturdy, your VonHaus 5 tier garage shelving boasts a max load of 100kg, supported by non-slip feet and wall brackets. Have peace of mind in the knowledge that your plastic shelving unit complies with TUV standards. Multipurpose unit is both spacious and compact at H181 x W60 x D30cm, your set of 2 storage shelves are ideal for a range of domestic and work environments such as your workshop or retail store. Long lasting anti-shock weatherproof polypropylene construction means your shed shelving unit will not rust in damp conditions. Even better, the surfaces resist oils, solvents and odours for easy cleaning. Easy assembly thanks to a simple no-tools assembly process your heavy-duty shelving unit will be up in no time, full of tools! For temporary use, collapse the shed shelves just as easily. The VonHaus promise means all our products are backed by a minimum 2 year warranty, so you can be safe in the knowledge that if anything happens we're here for you. Use our products with confidence

5 tier garage shelving boasts a max load of 100kg Two storage shelves perfect for garage storage Anti-shock weatherproof polypropylene stops rust

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)