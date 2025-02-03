VonShef Stainless Steel Water Pitcher, 1.7L Ice Guard

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your serving in the home or the garden, our Stainless Steel Water Pitcher is for you. Featuring a 1.7L capacity to hold numerous servings, our jug takes inspiration from contemporary design to create a sleek, reflective serving piece that will add a modern touch to any space.

To help prevent spillages and keep your drink chilled for longer, an ice guard has been implemented into our pitcher, allowing for a smooth pour using its ergonomic handle. Clean the pitcher in no time thanks to its easy-clean stainless steel material. Dimensions: 35.7cm x 15cm x 9cm (H x W x D)

Perfect For Any Drink

From chilled, refreshing water to cordial, fruit juices and more, our water jug is the perfect addition to any dining table.

Built-In Ice Guard

Helping to keep your drink cooler for longer, whilst also preventing spillages and allowing for smooth pouring.

Indoor or Outdoor

Use our versatile jug in the home or the garden, and clean the brushed stainless steel with ease.