VonHaus Height Adjustable Large Glass Monitor Stand for Desks

Create a comfortable, clutter-free workstation with the VonHaus monitor desk stand. Designed to holistically increase productivity, this monitor shelf makes WFH days that bit easier – improve posture, reduce eye strain, and give yourself the space to thrive in an organised, focused work environment. Finished with a tempered glass worktop and stainless steel legs, our PC monitor stand presents a modern aesthetic that's fit for any professional environment. Not only that, but it's break resistant too, with a heavy duty 20kg capacity. To bring your screens to eye level, simply screw or unscrew the feet to lift or lower your adjustable monitor stand. Once done, the non-slip foot ends keep everything secure. More than just a screen riser stand, invest in your well-being and productivity today.

Maximise space with the VonHaus monitor riser Aluminium legs with a glass top and 20kg capacity Adjustable height to easily find the optimal angle

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)