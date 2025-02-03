Marketplace.
image 1 of GEEPAS 4 Slice Bread Toaster - Red

GEEPAS 4 Slice Bread Toaster - Red

No ratings yet

Write a review

£24.99

£24.99/each

Sold and sent by Western International Group

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

GEEPAS 4 Slice Bread Toaster - Red
Introduce some convenience and style to your kitchen with our 4-slice plastic toaster. It has a variety of features that make your breakfast preparation a breeze. The 6 setting browning control allows you to adjust the level of toasting to your preference, and the removable crumb tray makes cleaning up quick and easy. The extra wide slots can accommodate a variety of breads, And the cord storage feature in the base of the toaster keeps your countertop neat and tidy. High-lift lever for easy removal of smaller slices of bread and an anti-jam feature for your safety.
Easy cleaning & storageRemoveable crumb trayNon slip feetCool touch
Sold by Western International Group (Western International Group UK Ltd)

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here