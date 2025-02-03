Marketplace.
image 1 of GEEPAS 2 Slice Bread Toaster 650W - White

GEEPAS 2 Slice Bread Toaster 650W - White

No ratings yet

Write a review

£14.99

£14.99/each

Sold and sent by Western International Group

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

GEEPAS 2 Slice Bread Toaster 650W - White
Combining modern design with practical performance, this 2 slice toaster make a great addition to any home and is ideal for those who want to save space in their kitchen. With a variable browning control, you can set the toaster so that you get your perfect coloured toast every time or alternatively, use the cancel button mid-toasting to check on the colour. The toaster's removable crumb tray makes for easy cleaning and the integrated cord storage helps keep your kitchen counter tidy.
Sold by Western International Group (Western International Group UK Ltd)

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here