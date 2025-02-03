LAV Misket Wine Glasses - 260ml - Coloured Stem - Pack of 12

The Misket range of Wine Glasses from LAV serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware._x000D__x000D_Ever since its mid-90s foundation amongst the rolling hills of western Turkey, LAV has prided itself on its reputation as an innovative and technology-oriented company, a reputation that has fuelled its growth to become one of the leading global producers in glass drinkware and tableware._x000D__x000D_The Misket collection follows in that proud tradition, with a playful rounded silhouette that provides the perfect environment for the flavours and aromas of your wine to develop, transforming every sip into a true tasting experience._x000D__x000D_The vibrant coloured stems add a striking splash of colour to any table setting, and has been designed to maintain vibrancy even through repeated cycles in the dishwasher.

Sold by Rinkit