LAV Fame Wine Glasses - 395ml - Full Colour - Pack of 6

The Fame range of Wine Glasses from LAV serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your drinking glassware._x000D__x000D_Ever since its mid-90s foundation amongst the rolling hills of western Turkey, LAV has prided itself on its reputation as an innovative and technology-oriented company, a reputation that has fuelled its growth to become one of the leading global producers in glass drinkware and tableware._x000D__x000D_The Fame collection follows in that proud tradition, with a sleek and sophisticated silhouette that provides the perfect environment for the flavours and aromas of your wine to develop, transforming every sip into a true tasting experience._x000D__x000D_The vibrant painted finish adds a striking splash of colour to any table setting, and has been designed to maintain vibrancy even through repeated cycles in the dishwasher.
