LAV Misket Glass Water Jug with Silicone Lid - 1.8L

Serve striking Eastern Mediterranean style to any breakfast buffet or dining table with this Misket Water Jug from LAV._x000D__x000D_Ever since its mid-90s foundation amongst the rolling hills of western Turkey, LAV has prided itself on its reputation as an innovative and technology-oriented company, a reputation that has fuelled its growth to become one of the leading global producers in glass drinkware and tableware._x000D__x000D_This perfectly-sized pitcher follows in that proud tradition, with a robust glass construction performance-built for both home and professional environments alike._x000D__x000D_The wide mouth lets you easily pack full of ice, fruits, berries botanicals and more, while a tapered spout combines with the elegant moulded handle to give you maximum control while pouring, helping to eliminate splashes and spillages.

