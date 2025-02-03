Alivio Lightweight Bulletproof Safety Shoes Breathable Toe Cap, Puncture Proof Safety Trainers Men Women (Navy Blue, 10)

Introducing our Unisex Safety Shoes, a reliable and essential footwear option designed to prioritize both comfort and safety in various work environments. These shoes are equipped with dual-density construction, ensuring a combination of durability and flexibility for long-lasting performance.The Fuel Resistant and Oil Resistant features make these shoes suitable for workplaces where exposure to various liquids and substances is common. The Polyurethane (PU) composition adds an extra layer of protection and comfort, making them a practical choice for those who spend extended hours on their feet.Safety is a top priority, and these shoes offer essential features such as slip resistance to prevent accidents in slippery conditions. The 4 eyelets provide a secure fit, and the padded collar enhances overall comfort during extended wear. One notable feature is their lightweight design, ensuring that wearers can move freely without feeling weighed down. Moreover, these shoes are crafted with non-metal components, addressing concerns related to metal detectors in certain work environments.

Sold by Hirix International Ltd