Trixie Plastic Lid for Pet Food Tins - 3 pack

Designed to fit over your pet's tinned food to help keep it fresh for longer!

These tin covers are ideal as they wipe clean due to their plastic material.

They help to prevent any risk of injuries, as they protect you from the sharp edges from many pet food cans.

Key Features:

Cover made of plastic

Easy to clean for cans

Diameter of 7.6 cm - for normal 200 g and 400 g cans

Keeps food fresh longer no unpleasant odours

Less risk of injury with the original can cover