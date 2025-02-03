Marketplace.
Rosewood BioSafe Puppy Treat Dumbell - Blue

Rosewood BioSafe Puppy Treat Dumbell - Blue

No ratings yet

Write a review

£7.79

£7.79/each

Sold and sent by HugglePets

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Rosewood BioSafe Puppy Treat Dumbell - Blue
Germ smart dog toy. BioCote protected. A more hygienic toy for your pet and your family.BioCote is an antimicrobial technology.An antimicrobial is something which then prevents the growth and survival of microbes including bacteria, mould and fungi.Lower levels of bacteria also means improved hygiene, reductions in staining and odours and premature degradation of materials.BioCote technology will therefore make this product more hygienic, keep it fresher for longer and extend the usable lifetime of this product.Massages gums, constructed out of tough yet soft plastics, treated with a mint scent and even floats too!Key Features:Germ smart dog toyTreat dispenserBioCote protectedMore hygienic toy for your pet and your familyToughDental toyMint scentAnti microbialAll the same features and benefits of the BioSafe Puppy Range.Treat dispensing dumbell, perfect for puppies and small dogs and also a great way to train puppies and small dogs early on.BioSafe toys are a more hygienic toy for your pet and family, which use BioCote an antimicrobial technology, to keep them fresher for longer whilst also massaging gums and reducing plaque and tartar build up.All our BioSafe toys are made from tough yet soft plastics then treated with a zesty fruit scent, and if that’s not enough, they even float too!
Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here