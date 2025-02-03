Rosewood BioSafe Puppy Treat Dumbell - Blue

Germ smart dog toy. BioCote protected. A more hygienic toy for your pet and your family.

BioCote is an antimicrobial technology.

An antimicrobial is something which then prevents the growth and survival of microbes including bacteria, mould and fungi.

Lower levels of bacteria also means improved hygiene, reductions in staining and odours and premature degradation of materials.

BioCote technology will therefore make this product more hygienic, keep it fresher for longer and extend the usable lifetime of this product.

Massages gums, constructed out of tough yet soft plastics, treated with a mint scent and even floats too!

Key Features:

Germ smart dog toy

Treat dispenser

BioCote protected

More hygienic toy for your pet and your family

Tough

Dental toy

Mint scent

Anti microbial

All the same features and benefits of the BioSafe Puppy Range.

Treat dispensing dumbell, perfect for puppies and small dogs and also a great way to train puppies and small dogs early on.

BioSafe toys are a more hygienic toy for your pet and family, which use BioCote an antimicrobial technology, to keep them fresher for longer whilst also massaging gums and reducing plaque and tartar build up.

All our BioSafe toys are made from tough yet soft plastics then treated with a zesty fruit scent, and if that’s not enough, they even float too!