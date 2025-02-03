Catit Fountain Frameless Triple Action Filter Cartridge - 6pk

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

These Filters provide three-in-one filtration so your cat can enjoy clean and odour-free drinking water, directly from their Catit Flower Fountain.

Effective triple action water filter for the Catit Flower Fountains. These Filters provide three-in-one filtration so your cat can enjoy clean and odour-free drinking water, directly from their Catit Flower Fountain. Key Features & Benefits: Active Carbon removes odours and impurities Ion exchange resin softens tap water to help prevent urinary tract disease Mesh filters out hair, sediment and debris

