Vivexotic Silver Vivarium Feet (2pcs)

Adjustable silver feet for VivExotic Vivariums.

Complete the look and feel of your VivExotic Vivarium stack or single vivarium with these stylish adjustable silver feet.

Each pack of 2 feet also come complete with screws and assembly instructions. This will also help you attach them to the base of your vivarium.

Recommended Quantities:

Small Vivarium - 4 feet - (2 packs)

Medium Vivariums - 6 feet - (3 packs)

Large/X-Large Vivariums - 8 feet - (4 packs)

Dimensions - (W) 67 x (D) 67 x (H) 105mm

Pack of 2.