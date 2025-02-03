Marketplace.
Vivexotic Silver Vivarium Feet (2pcs)

£14.95

Sold and sent by HugglePets

Adjustable silver feet for VivExotic Vivariums.Complete the look and feel of your VivExotic Vivarium stack or single vivarium with these stylish adjustable silver feet.Each pack of 2 feet also come complete with screws and assembly instructions. This will also help you attach them to the base of your vivarium.Recommended Quantities:Small Vivarium - 4 feet - (2 packs)Medium Vivariums - 6 feet - (3 packs)Large/X-Large Vivariums - 8 feet - (4 packs)Dimensions - (W) 67 x (D) 67 x (H) 105mmPack of 2.
Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)

