VivExotic Glass Heat Mat Holder

The new Vivexotic Heat Mat Holder, ensure heating melamine vivariums has never been safer and more convenient.

Specifically designed to enable heat mats to be used safely in wooden vivariums.

It incorporates twin layers of glass so that air can circulate across the surface of the mat to reduce the risk of overheating and thermal blocking.

Benefits:

Creates even heat distribution

Eliminates hot spots

Protects heat mat from animal and water damage

Sturdy construction with BS safety glass