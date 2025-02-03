Cat Circus Flower Print Cat Collars N/A | S

Light and luxurious to the touch. We are sure your cat will look stunning in this flower print collar. Key Features & Benefits: Puuurrfect for everyday wear Contains no elastic Designed to pop open if your cat gets caught It is important that your cat wears a collar even if they dont like to. Colours: Purple Yellow Blue Please note: Items also come in various colours, one of which will be sent at random but if you require a specific colour please leave us a message at checkout. If your chosen colour is available then we will send it out but if it is not in stock then we will then send out the colour we have available.

Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)