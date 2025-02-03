Webbox Cat Grass Kit 120g

A 100% natural treat suitable for all cats. Webbox Cat Grass is a complete easy to grow kit with 4 simple steps! It is designed to help eliminate hairballs that accumulate in the stomach through the cat’s regular grooming routine, thus also supporting healthy digestion. It is also a safe alternative to house plants and the perfect addition to both indoor and outdoor cat’s diets. The complete kit includes mineral soil, seeds and tray with lid, just add water! Key Features & Benefits: Suitable for all cats 100% natural Helps eliminate hairballs Grow your own cat grass kit! Safe alternative to houseplants Size: 120g

Pack size: 120g

Ingredients

Grass seed mix

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)