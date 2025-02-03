* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

This playset encourages mathematical thinking, social skills, and imaginative play, making it an excellent addition to any pretend play store or market.

It comes complete with play money in various denominations, wooden coins, a credit card, a receipt, and even a scanner to make the checkout process fun and engaging.

Enhance your child's role-playing experience with our interactive wooden cash register playset. This set is designed to provide a realistic shopping experience, featuring a sturdy wooden cash register with buttons and a sliding cash drawer.

