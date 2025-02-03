Marketplace.
Tool Kit

Tool Kit

Encourage your child's creativity and motor skills with our wooden tool box playset. This handy set comes with a variety of colourful, child-sized wooden tools, including a hammer, wrench, screwdriver, and various nuts, bolts, and gears for pretend play construction projects.

The toolbox itself is designed with a sturdy handle, making it easy for little ones to carry their tools wherever they go.

Each tool and accessory fits neatly into the toolbox, helping children learn organisation and clean-up skills. This playset is both durable and safe, providing endless opportunities for imaginative play and hands-on learning for budding builders.

Set includes: Tool box, a hammer, a wrench, a screw driver, 4 pairs of nuts & bolts, a peg, 2 gears and 2 hole panels

Size: 185 x 114 x 126mm. 17 piece set.
Age: Suitable from 3 years.
