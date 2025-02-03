Hairdressing Set
Equip your little stylist with our delightful wooden hairstyling belt set. This stylish and practical playset includes a variety of wooden hairdressing tools such as a pair of scissors, a comb, a hairdryer, a hair straightener, and a trimmer, all designed to encourage imaginative play.
The set also features a fabric belt with adjustable straps, allowing your child to wear it comfortably around their waist and keep all the tools within easy reach.
Additionally, the set includes playful accessories like a hair bow and a spray bottle, adding to the realism of their pretend salon.
This hairstyling belt set is perfect for fostering creativity, developing motor skills, and providing endless hours of role-playing fun for aspiring little hairdressers.
Set includes: a hairdryer, a comb, a hair straightener, a pair of scissors, 2 elastic bands, a beard trimmer, a razor and an adjustable belt with buckle.
Age: Suitable from 3 years.
