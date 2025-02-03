Marketplace.
Stacking Train

All aboard for fun and learning with our charming wooden stacking train set! This beautifully crafted train features three detachable cars, each designed with pastel green, white, and natural wood tones, providing a soft and soothing colour palette.

Each car is equipped with stackable blocks that can be rearranged to encourage creativity and motor skills. Adorned with a friendly bear face and other cute elements, this train set sparks imaginative play and helps develop hand-eye coordination as children connect the cars and push their train along.

This durable and timeless toy is perfect for little engineers and explorers, making playtime both educational and entertaining.

Set includes: 3 Carriages and 14 blocks

Size: 330 x 95 x 73 mm.
Age: Suitable from 18 months.
