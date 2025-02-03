Marketplace.
image 1 of SpongeBob SquarePants Krusty Krab Tote Bag

SpongeBob SquarePants Krusty Krab Tote Bag

No ratings yet

Write a review

£9.99

£9.99/each

Sold and sent by Fanattik

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

SpongeBob SquarePants Krusty Krab Tote Bag

Serving Krabby Patties since 1999! Swim on down the The Krusty Krab and grab your own piece of Bikini Bottom. This officially licensed tote bag measures 40x40cm and is printed in the UK. Made from 100% cotton this makes a great gift for any SpongeBob SquarePants fan.

  • Officially licensed
  • Printed in the UK
  • 100% cotton
  • 400 x 400mm
    • Sold by Fanattik (Iron Gut Publishing)

    View all Food Storage & Water Bottles

    About Marketplace

    We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

    And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

    No reviews yet

    Help other customers like you

    Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

    Write a review

    Basket

    £0.00 Guide price

    Checkout

    Groceries

    Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

    Grocery basket empty

    Products you add to your basket will appear here