Transformers 40th Anniversary Collectible Coin

Limited to 5,000 worldwide, the coin is individually numbered and is suppled in a display case within its presentation box.

One shall stand, one shall fall! A rivalry for the ages, the Autobots and Decepticons, and their leaders Optimus Prime and Megatron, formerly lived together in harmony on their home planet Cybertron, before their different belief systems tore them apart, creating a fight that descended into an eon-spanning war. This coin showcases that rivalry with one side depicting Optimus Prime and the other depicting Megatron.

