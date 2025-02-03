White Freestanding Vanity unit & basin set - Includes 2 Doors vanity (W)550mm (H)800mm White

High Quality- This bathroom vanity is built to last, it is constructed from durable high gloss 15mm MDF. Finished in white gloss is perfect for any bathroom or en suite. The sink is made from white ceramic which is stain and scratch resistant.

Internal Storage- The bathroom vanity provides plenty of space for all bathrooms. The internal shelf allows for items to be hidden away out of site.

Soft Close Doors- The vanity unit comes with soft close doors so no more banging doors. The door handles are an ergonomically straight design.

Size- The sizes of the sink is560 x 425 mm. The size of the vanity is 800 x 516 x 305 mmThe vanity unit is supplied flat packed. Basin waste or mixer tap is not included and can be purchased separately.