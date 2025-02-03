Final E3000C In Ear Isolating Earphones with Smartphone Controls & Mic - Stainless Steel
£54.00
£54.00/each
Sold and sent by Peter Tyson
Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
- Marketplace orders over £50*
- Delivery SaverAnytime plan customers
Ensuring the balance of frequencies, the small-aperture dynamic driver in the E3000C have not been tuned to accent any frequency range which would mask other frequencies. With this Final have managed to achieve a flat and natural sound in a dynamic driver that has been crafted with utmost care and precision.
To make sure the E3000C retains high-resolution sound the earpieces have been crafted from stainless steel with a mirror finish. This stable material minimises unwanted vibrations of the dynamic driver that would distort the sound, presenting an earphone that is perfectly suited to acoustic music, jazz, and classical music.
Precision Dynamic Driver
Highest levels of precision have been implemented in the construction of the small-scale dynamic driver unit. Every part has been carefully assembled with levels of attention and care unusual for dynamic drivers at this price point.
Machined Stainless-Steel Structure
With the highly rigid housing crafted from stainless steel, the drivers of the E3000C are kept highly stable, minimising vibrations that might colour the sound. This design displays a simple form and interesting texture that matches the sound image of the E3000C dynamic earphones.
Innovative Vent Design
To enable accurate airflow of the E3000C, a small opening at the back of the housing extends the reproduction of low frequencies. A filter inside prevents sound leakage from the vent and a strong stainless-steel grid protects the interior.
Smartphone Control
With a single button, you can play, stop, rewind, fast forward and take incoming calls. The accompanying microphone makes hands free communication possible. Certain music reproduction functions may not availably depend on the model used.
Unique Swing Fit Earpieces
To achieve the shortest path of sound waves to the eardrum, the E3000C have been designed with a unique swing fit mechanism that enables the earpieces to be positioned and tilted to the ideal orientation towards the ear-canal. With this design the sound is propelled directly to the auditory canal opening up a world of clear and satisfying sound.
Sound Image
Powerful sound that combines core low frequencies and clear mid-to-high frequencies that are not masked by the low frequencies. With a well-balanced sound reproduction from low through to high frequencies and high definition, the E3000C is ideally suited for acoustic music, jazz, and classical music.
|Type
|Earphones
Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:
- FREE when you spend over £50 on eligible Marketplace products
- Included for Delivery Saver Anytime plan customers
- £5 for orders under £50
- £12 per delivery
- Available on orders placed before 3pm
£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.
Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner.Our returns policy
About Marketplace
We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.
And all delivered from our partners right to your door.
No reviews yet
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.Write a review