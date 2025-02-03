Final E3000C In Ear Isolating Earphones with Smartphone Controls & Mic - Stainless Steel

With the entry of Final into the dynamic earphone world, the E3000C dynamic earphones have been created to provide excellent sound quality with a straightforward design for budget-conscious audio lovers. With natural sound that does not emphasise any frequency range specifically, the E3000C provides an overall smooth frequency response for a natural listening experience. Final's E-series is the first earphone product range in the Final line-up that includes single-button smartphone control and microphone.





Ensuring the balance of frequencies, the small-aperture dynamic driver in the E3000C have not been tuned to accent any frequency range which would mask other frequencies. With this Final have managed to achieve a flat and natural sound in a dynamic driver that has been crafted with utmost care and precision.





To make sure the E3000C retains high-resolution sound the earpieces have been crafted from stainless steel with a mirror finish. This stable material minimises unwanted vibrations of the dynamic driver that would distort the sound, presenting an earphone that is perfectly suited to acoustic music, jazz, and classical music.







Precision Dynamic Driver



Highest levels of precision have been implemented in the construction of the small-scale dynamic driver unit. Every part has been carefully assembled with levels of attention and care unusual for dynamic drivers at this price point.







Machined Stainless-Steel Structure



With the highly rigid housing crafted from stainless steel, the drivers of the E3000C are kept highly stable, minimising vibrations that might colour the sound. This design displays a simple form and interesting texture that matches the sound image of the E3000C dynamic earphones.







Innovative Vent Design



To enable accurate airflow of the E3000C, a small opening at the back of the housing extends the reproduction of low frequencies. A filter inside prevents sound leakage from the vent and a strong stainless-steel grid protects the interior.







Smartphone Control



With a single button, you can play, stop, rewind, fast forward and take incoming calls. The accompanying microphone makes hands free communication possible. Certain music reproduction functions may not availably depend on the model used.







Unique Swing Fit Earpieces



To achieve the shortest path of sound waves to the eardrum, the E3000C have been designed with a unique swing fit mechanism that enables the earpieces to be positioned and tilted to the ideal orientation towards the ear-canal. With this design the sound is propelled directly to the auditory canal opening up a world of clear and satisfying sound.







Sound Image



Powerful sound that combines core low frequencies and clear mid-to-high frequencies that are not masked by the low frequencies. With a well-balanced sound reproduction from low through to high frequencies and high definition, the E3000C is ideally suited for acoustic music, jazz, and classical music.