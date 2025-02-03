AIYAPLAY 12V Ride on Fire Truck w/ Siren Flashing Lights

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT CHARGING: ENSURE YOUR VEHICLE IS COOL BEFORE CHARGING AND USE THE MANUFACTURER'S CHARGER ONLY. UNPLUG THE CHARGER WHEN IT HAS FINISHED CHARGING. DO NOT STORE OR CCHARGE THE VEHICLE IN A POSITION WHERE IT IS BLOCKING AN ESCAPE ROUTE, IF POSSIBLE IT SHOULD BE STORED IN A SHED OR GARAGE. NEVER LEAVE THE BATTERY CHARGING UNATTENDED OR WHEN OUT OR ASLEEP. Ignite your child's imagination with the AIYAPLAY ride on fire truck! Featuring siren and flashing lights, little firefighters can feel the thrill of speed and passion. Equipped with real firefighting tools like a fire extinguisher and shovel, kids can embark on heroic rescue missions safely with a seatbelt and gentle start, all at a safe speed of 3km/h. ● Siren and flashing lights mimic real fire engine experiences; ● Includes firefighting tools for exciting, realistic rescue missions; ● Slow start and seat belt ensure child safety; ● 12V 4.5Ah battery with dual motors for reliable power; ● Features horn and music for interactive play; ● Moves forward and backward for versatile driving; ● Assembly needed ● Colour: Red; ● Material: PP, Steel; ● Overall Dimension: 86L x 49W x 52Hcm; ● Seat Size: 32W x 18Dcm; ● Seat Height: 29cm(to floor); ● Battery: 12V 4.5AH; ● Motor: 2 x 12V; ● Charging Time: 8-10 hours; ● Run Time: 45 min; ● Speed: 3km/h; ● Weight Capacity: 25kg; ● Qualified Age: 37-95 months; ● Recommended Age: 37-60 months; ● Seating Capacity: 1 Rider; ● Item Label: 370-358V70RD; ● Note 1: Always monitor your children while they are riding; ● Note 2: Require 2 x AA batteries for fire extinguisher(not included); WARNING(S): Not suitable for children under 3 years old. Only for domestic use. To be used under the direct supervision of an adult. Protective equipment (helmet, knee pads, elbow pads and wrist guards) should be worn,not to be used in traffic. This product contains No Chemicals.

Fire rescue adventure: Kids can experience the thrill of a fire truck ride on toy, complete with siren and flashing lights of a real fire engine. Full firefighting gear: This ride on fire truck comes equipped with essential firefighting tools like a fire extinguisher, shovel, wrench and escalator for realistic rescue missions. Safe and secure: Features a slow start function and a seat belt to ensure your child enjoys a safe driving speed of 3km/h in their new electric car for kids.

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD