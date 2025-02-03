Zinc Radikal

Looks like a Zinc BMX bike, but it rides over all the stuff that kick scooters can't! The Zinc 12 inch BMX Scooter hybrid strikes a great balance between the manoeuvrability of a scooter and the all-terrain versatility of a bike. You are able to perform tricks with the BMX freestyle handlebar with 360 degree brake rotor and large deck. The Zinc BMX Scooter is equipped with Specialised tyres along with 12-inch large spoke front and 12-inch spoke rear wheels provide strong grip for off road scooter terrain and surfaces. With large, spoked front and rear wheels, the BMX scooter is well equipped to handle rough terrain and easily roll over grass or worn-down paths. Safety is important to us. This is why the Zinc BMX Scooter also features front and rear calliper brakes ensuring you can safely handle speeds that would be out of reach for traditional scooters. The steel deck and frame ensure the BMX scooter is durable enough to withstand high impact riding. The height adjustable bars provide additional and soft grip handles provide additional comfort during long riding sessions. 360 Spin is possible!!With adjustable handlebars rom 83cm to 91cm, you can customise your Zinc BMX Scooter for the perfect ride, catering to both adults and kids!

