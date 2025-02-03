Zinc Verge Pro Commuter Scooter - Orange & Purple

Marketplace.
There is tons of fun to be had with the Zinc Big Wheeled Folding Verge Pro scooter. Designed to give you a faster, smoother and more comfortable ride so you don't have to worry about those uneven surfaces. Ideal as a Christmas or birthday gift! The Verge Pro comes equipped with two large highly durable 200mm wheels with high quality ABEC 7 chrome bearings to give a smooth and bump free ride. Safety is important, that's why the Verge comes equipped with an easy-to-use rear footbrake and handle bar brake a so you can stop safely. Ready for those messier terrains, the Verge comes equipped with front and rear mudguards to keep the wheels clean whilst you ride.The Verge is designed to grow with your child, that's why it comes with 3 adjustable height options of 83cm, 87.5cm and 92cm. This way they can continue to have fun with their scooter and make great memories.The Verge is built with a robust and lightweight frame at just 3.56kg, making it easy to carry around. Equipped with a kickstand, fold down handles and an easy to use one click folding mechanism, the Verge is easy to store and transport without hassle, ready for your child to continue their adventure.
