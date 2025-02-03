Marketplace.
Zinc Identity Two Wheeled Folding Light Up Scooter - Pink

£39.99

£39.99/each

Sold and sent by Hy-Pro International Ltd

Zinc Identity Two Wheeled Folding Light Up Scooter - Pink
Introducing the ultimate ride for young adventurers and urban commuters alike—the Zinc Identity Folding 2 Wheel Inline Scooter with Battery-Free LED Light-Up Wheels. Weighing just 1.88 kg, this lightweight scooter is designed for effortless portability and fun, vibrant rides. The standout feature is its battery-free LED light-up wheels, which illuminate as you ride, adding a splash of excitement and visibility without the need for constant battery replacements.Safety and comfort are paramount with the non-slip deck and robust rear foot brake, ensuring a secure footing. Soft grip handles provide a comfortable, secure hold, reducing hand fatigue and enhancing control. The adjustable handlebar accommodates riders of various heights, making it perfect for growing children and versatile enough for adults who need a convenient transport option.Folding design allows for easy storage and transport, whether you're stowing it in a car trunk, a school locker, or carrying it on public transport. Durable construction ensures it withstands everyday use, while its sleek design and vibrant LED wheels make it a stylish choice for riders of all ages. Get ready to light up the streets and ride with confidence and style with this fantastic folding scooter. Perfect for zipping around the neighbourhood, commuting to school, or simply enjoying a fun outdoor activity.
